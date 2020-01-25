Business Organic farms fuel sustainable development Born in Dien Ban Town, Quang Nam province, 37-year-old Duong Hien Tu has developed the area's first organic ecological agriculture system and a sustainable farming model over the past seven years to create the An Phu organic farm brand.

Business Vietnamese natural beauty products available in UK A collection of 47 made-in-Vietnam natural cosmetics with the brand of Nature Queen were rolled out in London, the United Kingdom, on January 22.

Business Hiking service revenue helps boost major joint-stock bank’s profits The join-stock bank Sacombank has said its last year’s pre-tax profits amounted to 3.217 trillion VND (about 139 million USD), 21.4 percent higher than its plan for the year.

Business Another Taiwan-Da Nang air route launched Taipei-based StarLux Airlines has launched a new air route linking Taiwan and Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang.