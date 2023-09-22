Business Vietjet Aviation Academy join IATA’s training network Vietjet Air and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have just signed a training agreement, under which Vietjet Aviation Academy is appointed as IATA’s latest Regional Training Partner (RTP) in Vietnam.

Business PM receives leaders of US enterprises in New York Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions in New York on September 21 for leaders of several US corporations as part of his trip to attend the high-level week of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session.

Business BIS pledges support for Vietnam in banking infrastructure development, digital transformation The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) will continue to accompany and support the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in investing in payment and financial infrastructure development and promoting digital transformation, contributing to improving risk management in the local banking sector, stated BIS General Manager Agustin Carstens.

Business Conference seeks mechanisms for seaport development The annual conference of the Vietnam Seaports Association (VPA) took place in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on September 21 with the participation of representatives from ministries, sectors, and 82 seaports across the country.