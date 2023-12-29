World Thailand strives to revive economy The Thai Ministry of Finance will carefully analyse the country’s economic figures thoroughly as Thailand prepares to ramp up government spending in the new budget to kickstart its faltering economy.

World Thailand readies for royal anniversary in 2024 Thailand is gearing up for a year-long celebration in 2024 to mark His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28, 2024.

World Philippines confirms safety of sailors captured by Houthi force The 17 Filipino seafarers taken hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels in November remain safe, the Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed.