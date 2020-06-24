Informal ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting
As part of the 36th ASEAN Summit, the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers was held on June 24 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
-
The Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers is held on June 24 in Hanoi in the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)
-
The meeting is held via videoconferencing at the International Convention Centre in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chairs the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chairs the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chairs the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers (Photo: VNA)