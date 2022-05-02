Society National Reunification anniversary celebrated in Germany, Czech Republic The 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) have been marked with different activities by Vietnamese people in Germany and the Czech Republic.

Society State leader meets former southern students in the north State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 2 met with former students of the south who studied in the northern region during the wartime.

Society COVID-19: Ministry orders no obstruction to issuance of vaccine passports The Ministry of Health has demanded no obstruction to nor profiteering from the issuance of COVID-19 vaccination certifications and “vaccine passport”, according to a notice released on May 1.

Society Three more expressways to seek NA’s approval The Ministry of Transport has been drafting a report seeking the National Assembly’s approval on the development of three expressway projects in the south-central and southern regions of Vietnam.