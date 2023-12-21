Business Aquaculture exports hoped to reach 9.5 billion USD in 2024 The fisheries industry has set a target to earn 9.5 billion USD from exporting aquaculture products in 2024, heard a conference in Hanoi on December 21.

Business Bamboo Airways maintains highest on-time performance Bamboo Airways continued to be the most punctual airline in Vietnam during January – November, with 92.5% of its flight taking off and landing on time, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Vietnam seeks cooperation opportunities with RoK in new fields Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung is paying a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from December 19-21 to exchange experience with Korean partners on the development of semiconductor, hydrogen, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and green agriculture.

Business 19 SOEs post over 1.1 quadrillion VND in revenue The 19 parent groups and corporations under the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) have earned more than 1.1 quadrillion VND (45 billion USD) in revenue in 2023.