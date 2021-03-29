Politics Fourth working day of 14th National Assembly’s 11th session The 14th National Assembly continued its 11th session with the fourth working day in Hanoi on March 29, focusing on the reports on performance in the 2016-2021 term of the State President and the Government.

Politics NA deputies debate working reports of President, Government Legislators on March 29 mulled over working reports of the President and the Government during the 2016-2021 tenure, as part of the ongoing 11th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics Deputies appreciate efforts, responsibility of State President, Government National Assembly deputies have acknowledged and appreciated efforts, responsibility, achievements and imprints of the State President, the Government and the Prime Minister in the 2016-2021 tenure.

Politics Legislators comment on Gov’t performance over last five years Deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) discussed the Government’s report on its performance in the 2016-2021 tenure on March 29 as part of their ongoing 11th session.