Insignia for NA operations presented to 14th NA’s deputies
Deputies of the 14th National Assembly were given with the insignia for operations of the National Assembly on March 29 during the 11th session – the last of the 14th tenure.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan presents the insignia for NA operations to Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is deputy to the 11th, 13th, 14th National Assemblies (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputies of the 14th National Assembly were given with the insignia for operations of the National Assembly on March 29 during the 11th session – the last of the 14th tenure.
Speaking at the event, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said that the award aims at honouring and acknowledging active and effective contributions of 472 deputies to the legislative body’s activities in this tenure and the following ones.
According to her, the 14th National Assembly is a successful tenure with many outstanding imprints and achievements, demonstrating the great national solidarity.
She expressed her hope that in any positions, the deputies will continue promoting the glorious tradition and solidarity of the legislature and the nation to contribute more to the country./.