Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other delegates at the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 9 cut the ribbon to put the interchange connecting Belt Road No 3 and the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway into operations.



The interchange, located in the districts of Long Bien and Gia Lam, has two routes: a 1.5km stretch linking Long Bien-Thach Ban with the expressway, and another 620m stretch connecting Belt Road No 3 and the expressway.



The project is expected to shorten travel times on the route and fully exploit the investment efficiency of Belt Road No 3, the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway and Co Linh Road.



They will help ease traffic congestion and boost the city’s socio-economic development.



The project, with investment of more than 402 billion VND (17.5 million USD), was approved in June 2020 and completed two months earlier than scheduled./.