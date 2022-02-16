Politics Vietnam always treasures relationship with DPRK: Party official The Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach importance to the traditional friendship and cooperation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), said a Party official.

Politics Vietnam seeks closer relations with South Africa Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi has paid a visit to the city of Cape Town, Western Cape, seeking to boost relations in politics, diplomacy, economy, cultural and social affairs between the two countries.

Politics Top legislator extends congratulations to new Speaker of Kazakhstan’s lower house National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a message of congratulations to Erlan Zhakanovich Koshanov on his election as Speaker of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis (the lower house of parliament).

Politics Hanoi considers Australia important, potential partner: city leader Hanoi takes Australia as an important and potential partner and always pays attention to promoting cooperation with the country, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung told Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie on February 15.