Society Over 21 billion VND registered to fund Hue Festival 2020 The organising board of the Hue Festival 2020 on December 3 signed a sponsorship deal worth 8 billion VND (345,439 USD) with Carlsberg Vietnam Co., Ltd – the platinum sponsor of the festival.

Society Vietnam Mekong River Commission holds second plenary in 2019 The Vietnam Mekong River Commission (VMRC) held its second plenary meeting in 2019 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on December 3.

Society Adjustments to detail planning of Sa Pa airport announced The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) announced a decision on approving adjustments to the detail planning of Sa Pa airport until 2030 at a ceremony in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on December 3.

Society Conference discusses anti-corruption in infrastructure projects The 10th Regional Conference on Preventing and Combating Corruption in Infrastructure Projects in Asia-Pacific opened in Hanoi on December 3.