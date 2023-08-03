Culture - Sports Veteran Vietnamese actress judges AIFFE Film Festival Vietnamese actress and director Hong Anh is one of the judges at the 6th ASEAN International Films Festival (AIFFA) in Sarawak, Malaysia from August 2 to 4.

Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2023 attracts nearly 1,000 runners Nearly 1,000 runners across the country are taking part in the Ultra Trail Cao Bang 2023, which opened in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang on August 1.

Photo exhibition features Hanoi's socioeconomic achievements Nearly 150 photos are being displayed at the exhibition, featuring changes in the city and outstanding achievements attained in the 2008-2023 period.