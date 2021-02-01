International friends congratulate Vietnam on 13th National Party Congress
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which took place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 1, has received many messages of congratulations from around the globe.
Nguyen Thanh Hai, member of the Congress's Secretarial delegation, read a list of political parties, international organisations and friends who had sent congratulations to the Congress. (Photo: VNA)
At the Congress’s closing session, on behalf of the Presidium of the Congress, Nguyen Thanh Hai, member of the Congress’s Secretarial delegation, read a list of political parties, international organisations and friends who had sent congratulations to the Congress.
As of January 30, the Congress received 368 congratulatory messages and letters from 167 political parties, 18 Party organisations and organs of foreign parties and countries, 6 regional and international organisations, 130 political, social, friendship and people’s organisations; 26 foreign diplomatic representative missions in Vietnam and 21 individuals from 93 countries.
The Congress extended thanks to the parties, organisations, diplomatic missions and international friends for their gesture, which demonstrates their attention and solid trust, along with support for the 13th National Party Congress./.