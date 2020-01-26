Business Da Nang welcomes first 1,250 foreign cruise visitors The Westerdam cruise ship, carrying 1,250 foreign passengers, docked at Tien Sa port, the central city of Da Nang on January 26 (the second day of the Lunar New Year 2020).

Business Industry 4.0 brings big changes for stock market Increasing internet and mobile network coverage has changed the way Tran Van Toan, a stock investor with 15 years’ experience in Hanoi, does business.

Business Minister: Motivation created for industry to develop According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, currently many industrial firms of Vietnam have not mastered the core technology, and they mainly join sections of low technological contents and added values.

Business Oil and gas manufacturing affirms stuff in integration At a recent symposium on measures to boost the development of Vietnam’s mechanic sectors, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed that the Government will establish a market for mechanic firms to develop, including facilitating the sector to seek for domestic and overseas markets for the country’s oil and gas engineering sector’s products.