The Vietnamese national women’s football team beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 on February 6 at the Women's Asian Cup to attend the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Asian media congratulated the feat of the Vietnamese women’s football team for the first time winning a ticket to attend the Women’s World Cup finals, and praised the outstanding efforts of the players.



An article posted on outlookindia.com emphasised that the Vietnamese team has made history as they booked a place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand after defeating Chinese Taipei 2-1 in their playoff in Mumbai, India.



The sportstar.thehindu.com wrote that the qualification is a remarkable end to a difficult journey for the Vietnamese women’s football team when some members of the squad contracted COVID-19 after a training trip in Spain. Besides, they also fell into the “death” group with the participation of the Japanese, the Republic of Korea and Myanmar teams.



In an interview with the World Football Federation (FIFA) after the match, captain Huynh Nhu said that this victory was the result of the whole team.



“Everyone did not give up from the first day until the last moment. I want to thank all my teammates and especially Vietnamese football fans for always supporting, following, accompanying and cheering for the Vietnamese women’s soccer team,” Huynh Nhu said in the “Road to FIFA World Cup 2023” programme.



According to Huynh Nhu, this was a great happiness not only for her but also for the entire coaching staff as well as the whole team. The Vietnamese women’s football has not had the opportunity to attend the World Cup finals and they did it today, she said, adding that this was not only the happiness of each individual player but also the pride of the country. Nhu said she hoped that the team will continue to receive support from fans in the World Cup.



Immediately after the victory of the Vietnamese women’s team, the FIFA website said that the Vietnamese women’s players had an excellent match to advance to the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Vietnam has become the fifth Asian women’s team to attend the World Cup finals, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand, it said.



Meanwhile, on the official Twitter account of the Organising Committee of the 2022 Asian Women’s Football Championship, a video recording the moment of celebrating the victory of the Vietnamese women’s football team also received many congratulations to the squad.



On the Twitter page of FIFA’s 2023 World Cup finals, the organisers posted a picture of captain Huynh Nhu with the greeting “Congratulations to Vietnam! For the first time in history, they qualified for the Women’s FIFA World Cup. See you in 2023!”./.