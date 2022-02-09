Business Sixteen banks cut over 21.2 trillion VND for pandemic-hit customers Sixteen commercial banks cut over 21.24 trillion VND (936 million USD) of loan interest for COVID-19-hit customers from July 15 to December 31, 2021, surpassing their commitment by 5.13 percent, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported on February 9.

Business Vinatex’s net profit rises sharply last year Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex)’s post-tax profit in the last quarter of 2021 was nearly 500 billion VND (22.03 million USD), tripling the figure recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Business Vietnam on way to become world’s production hub: Sputnik Vietnam is expected to become a new production hub of the world, as “Made in Vietnam” products are winning larger shares in the international market, according to Russia's Sputnik news agency.

Business Gold shops brace for God of Wealth Day crowds Gold buying is expected to skyrocket on the God of Wealth Day on the 10th day of the lunar year, which falls on February 10, since it is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity during the year.