ASEAN ASEAN reaffirms commitment to support UN peacebuilding efforts The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is committed to strengthening its engagement and cooperation with dialogue and external partners, including through existing ASEAN-led mechanisms, in promoting peace, stability, security and development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has said on behalf of the ASEAN.

World Austrian media spotlights President’s official visit Most of Austrian major media channels and newspapers on July 24 ran articles on the official visit by State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse to the European nation, emphasising that the trip will enhance the countries’ long-standing and good traditional relations.

World Indonesia promotes East ASEAN-RoK cooperation Indonesia has approved 11 collaborative projects through the BIMP-EAGA - Republic of Korea Cooperation Fund (BKCF) scheme, the country’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has said.

World Cambodian general election: voter turnout exceeds 78% The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia has confirmed that by the voting time ended at around 3pm on July 23, more than 7.6 million voters had cast their vote, or more than 78% of the 9.71 million voters registered for the country’s general election.