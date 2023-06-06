In the first 5 months of the year, the number of travelers coming to the capital city exceeded 10 million, up some 54% over the same period last year.

According to the department, from now until the end of the year, it will pilot a number of new tourism models.

They include those where community tourism is associated with craft villages and tourist attractions is connected with traditional cultural values of ethnic minorities in Ba Vi district. At the same time, the city’s tourism sector will organize tourism promotional programs to stimulate demand.

Hanoi has set a target of attracting 22 million tourists this year, including three million international travelers./.

