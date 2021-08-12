Illustrative image (Source: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The United Nations in Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee co-organised a ceremony to mark the International Youth Day 2021 in both in-person and virtual forms in Hanoi on August 12.



This year's event wanted to send to the community a message that Vietnamese youth are the key factor that makes the change towards achieving sustainable development and leaving no one behind.

In her opening remarks, Naomi Kitahara, UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam acknowledged the efforts of the Vietnamese government in creating opportunities for young people to participate in the process of planning, formulating, and implementing policies and contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

Kitahara appreciated the approval of the revised Youth Law by the National Assembly, describing it as a big step forward of Vietnam in ensuring the roles, responsibilities and rights of young people in the development of the country.



Nguyen Tuong Lam, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee said youth's strength and actions are part of the nation’s power. Youth is a great social force, one of the important factors determining the future and destiny of the nation, he said, adding that they are a major force in many fields and undertaking jobs that require sacrifice, hardship, healthy, and creativity.



At the event, outstanding Vietnamese youth delegates took part in an online discussion about the implementation of the Youth Law 2020, and the engagement and contribution of the young generation to the sustainable development of the country./.