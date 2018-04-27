Illustrative image (Source: mmbiztoday.com)

– The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has confirmed that the Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG) international undersea cable has been fixed.According to the VNPT, Internet connections were recovered completely on April 25.The cable broke on April 23, causing loss of 930G of Internet data from Vietnam to other countries due to problem of the cable’s branch to the Chongming/APG/China landing station near China. The problem was fixed after nearly one day.In 2018, the APG experienced the first rupture on January 6, caused by the expansion of Changi Airport in Singapore. The second time was on February 27, at a location about 125 km away from Hong Kong.The APG cable also suffered from two incidents in 2017, on June 20 and December 23.Launched in 2009, the APG is a partnership between Chunghwa Telecom (Taiwan), China Telecom (China), China Unicom (China), KT Corporation (RoK), NTT Communications (Japan), PLDT (the Philippines), Telekom Malaysia (Malaysia) and VNPT (Vietnam).The 10,400 km-long APG boasts a capacity of 54Tbps, the highest of any network in Asia, connecting eight countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region – China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam. It was funded by VNPT, Viettel, FPT and CMC Telecom.The cable system was put into operation at the end of 2016, aiming to reduce Vietnam’s dependence on the Asia-America Gateway (AAG), which broke down several times last year.-VNA