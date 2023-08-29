Vietnamese workers make products for export. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from February 28 to March 1, 2024, co-organisers announced on August 29 at a press conference.

Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said they expect over 500 exhibitors and around 35,000 visitors will come to visit the first edition of VIATT.

Wendy Wen, managing director of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said that serving as a supplementary trade fair to existing events in China, VIATT will effectively extend China’s market reach into Southeast Asia.

“We’ve designed it to reinforce our global Texpertise Network, spanning the entire textile value chain. The network, which links over half a million textile professionals globally and organises more than 50 international textile trade fairs across 11 different countries, will lend its full support to the fair,” she said

Vu Ba Phu, director general of VIETRADE, said that Vietnam has emerged as one of the leading textiles exporting countries worldwide, with growth in the past 10 years ranging from 15% to 20% yearly.

“VIATT 2024 will be an important hub helping suppliers and buyers in all categories to meet, source and unleash the full potential of this market,” Phu said./.