Society Chinese Embassy grants scholarships to students The Chinese Embassy held a ceremony in Hanoi on December 6 to present scholarships from the Chinese Ambassador to 40 primary and secondary students in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Thai Nguyen.

Society Seminar talks UN peacekeeping mission in Francophone environment An international seminar, entitled “Vietnam and the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Francophone environment”, took place in Hanoi on December 6.

Society More disabled people gain access to supportive policies The number of people accessing the State’s and community’s priority policies and programmes is increasing, said Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung.