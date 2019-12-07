Int’l confab on human resources training for integration
The Hanoi Interior University under the Interior Ministry, the French Embassy in Vietnam and the Chandler Institute of Governance on December 6 jointly held an international conference on the training of the human resources in service of international integration.
An overview of the conference (Source:http://hoinhabaovietnam.vn/)
Opening the function with the participation of managers, experts and scientists from Vietnam, France, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Nigeria, Deputy Minister Trieu Van Cuong said the Vietnamese Government has implemented varous cooperation activities with countries having rich experiences in administrative reform.
This conference comes within the common efforts aimed at raising the quality of the personnel, thus pushing up the administrative reform, the official said, adding experiences learned from the function will create important theoretical and practical foundations for the ministry in providing consultations and proposal to the Government and the Prime Minister in perfecting the mechanism and policies in this field.
The Vietnamese State takes the personnel training as both immediate and log-term requirement, and that is why the work must be done on a regular basis so as to raise their capacity towards the building of a service, professional and modern administration, said Rector of the university Nguyen Ba Chien.
Presentations at the conference highlighted the eight major trends in the world impacting the development of states in the world, and the challenges posed to Vietnam that require the country’s breakthrough efforts./.
