Business Ministry projects three economic growth scenarios for 2024 The Ministry of Planning and Investment has outlined three potential economic growth scenarios for 2024, with the highest GDP growth rate forecast at 6.5%.

Business Transferring 10 million VND may require biometric authentication It is expected that biometric authentication such as fingerprint, iris, or facial recognition will be mandatory for money transfers exceeding the minimum level, possibly starting from 10 million VND (410.93 USD), said Deputy Head of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Payment Department Le Anh Dung at a September 19 seminar on protecting bank accounts from increasing online fraud risks.

Business Hanoi focuses on building rice trademark Hanoi is working to cultivate high-quality rice varieties in 80% of the local rice farming area in a bid to build trademark for the product in the 2021-2025 period.

Business Businesses’ intrinsic strength - key to socio-economic development Vietnam needs to outline rational policies to promote intrinsic strength of businesses with a view to boosting socio-economic development, experts said on the sidelines of the Vietnam Socio-economic Forum held in Hanoi on September 19.