Business Conference seeks to promote startups in circular economic model Experts, management officials and business representatives gathered at a conference in Hanoi on July 26 to discuss measures to promote startups following the circular economic model to benefit the society and businesses in a sustainable manner.

Business Dutch companies seek partners at Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 A delegation of Dutch entrepreneurs is expected to come to Vietnam to seek partners and attend Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 which is slated to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13 to 15, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in the Netherlands.

Business Lao Cai ready to welcome Indian investors: provincial official Lao Cai has prepared the best conditions to welcome enterprises and investors, particularly those from India, the provincial Party Committee Secretary Dang Xuan Phong said at an investment, trade and tourism promotion conference between the province and India held in New Delhi on July 25.

Business Hanoi boosts tourism reforms to make breakthrough The number of tourist arrivals to Hanoi surged 2.5-fold in the first half of 2023 compared to a year earlier, attributable to the reform of tourism promotion activities, improvement of service quality, and upgrade of cultural facilities and hotels.