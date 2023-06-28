Business Over 136.65 million USD of public investment from foreign sources disbursed in H1 More than 3.22 trillion VND (136.65 million USD) of public investment capital from foreign sources was disbursed in the first six months of this year, completing 27.2% of the target set for the whole year, according to Truong Hung Long, Director of the Department of Debt Management and External Finance under the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

India, Dong Thap province strengthen trade, investment cooperation The Dong Thap provincial People's Committee and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City on June 28 held a conference to promote trade and investment cooperation between India and the Mekong Delta province.

HCM City leader calls for development support from French businesses Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has called for support from the French business community for the Vietnamese southern economic hub's building of suitable sustainable development solutions at a recent working session in Paris.