Hanoi (VNA) – The Investigation police agency under the Ministry of Public Security on July 16 issued a decision on starting a case of appropriation of classified documents under Article 337, the 2015 Penal Code, according to Major General To An Xo, the spokesperson of the ministry.



The spokesperson said the agency is investigating the case in line with legal procedures.



On July 13, the investigation police agency conducted an urgent search of the houses and working places of three persons in Hanoi for allegedly appropriating State secret documents.

The trio are Nguyen Anh Ngoc, born 1974, residing in Bo De ward, Long Bien district, who works as a member of the secretariat in the Hanoi People’s Committee; Nguyen Hoang Trung, born 1983, residing in Bach Dang ward, Hai Ba Trung district, who works as a driver for the Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee; and Pham Quang Dung, born 1983, residing in Tan Trieu commune, Thanh Tri district, who was a former officer at the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security./.