Investment attraction key to Dak Nong’s development: NA Chairwoman
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the working session. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan urged Dak Nong to improve its business climate and boost investment attraction to welcome larger volumes of capital while attending the 10th session of the Central Highlands province’s 3rd-tenure People’s Council on July 9.
Mentioning the recognition of the Dak Nong Geopark by UNESCO as a Global Geopark, the third of its kind in Vietnam, she said it now needs planning, as good management and new projects in line with policies would help promote the province’s eco-tourism and cultural potential.
She recommended local authorities pay attention to supporting the development of enterprises that use technologies and follow new business models, while creating favourable conditions for investors. If these are done well, they will provide major stimulation for local economic recovery.
The NA chief also asked the province to strengthen environmental protection and climate change response, step up administrative and judicial reform, and prioritise human resources training.
While effectively implementing measures to ensure economic growth and social welfare, Dak Nong should also prepare for any new developments of COVID-19 and also diphtheria, Ngan noted. The province, which has recorded no COVID-19 cases, is however facing an outbreak of diphtheria.
The top legislator required the province soon build plans, allocate budget funds, and mobilise resources to carry out the master plan for socio-economic development of ethnic and mountainous areas for 2021-2030, which was recently approved by the NA. Dak Nong is home to 40 ethnic minority groups.
She requested it fully prepare for elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
On the same day, Ngan held a working session with key local officials, during which she asked Dak Nong to actively foster peace and friendship with Cambodian localities with which it shares a border.
She also agreed with the necessity of public-private partnership (PPP) investment in building a highway linking the province to HCM City, while supporting an upgrade to increase the number of beds at the Dak Nong General Hospital from 300 to 700.
Earlier, on July 8, Ngan and representatives of provincial authorities visited and presented gifts to a number of policy beneficiaries in the provincial capital Gia Nghia./.