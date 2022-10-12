Business Vietnam should make most of ‘golden time’ to boost exports to EU: diplomat Vietnamese exporters should make the most of the advantages created by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to help their products gain a firm foothold in the European market, according to Nguyen Van Thao, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and head of the Vietnamese delegation to the EU.

Business Automobile sales up 8.5% in September Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 33,463 vehicles of all kinds in September, representing a month-on-month rise of 8.5%.

Business TikTok-based livestream programme to promote OCOP products launched in Hanoi A livestream broadcast to promote One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme's products and local and regional specialties on TikTok platform was launched in Hanoi on October 11.

Business Reference exchange rate up 29 VND on October 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,480 VND/USD on October 12, up 29 VND from the previous day.