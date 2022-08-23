Business Long An seeks to attract more Japanese investors The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on August 23 held an investment promotion conference and a dialogue with Japanese enterprises.

Business Hanoi partners up with French business in aviation industry The Department of Industry and Trade of Hanoi on August 23 inked an MoU with French company Advanced Business Events (ABE) on cooperation in developing a high-grade network of sustainable production, supply and consumption in the aviation industry.

Business Eleven housing projects to receive preferential interest rate The Ministry of Construction has identified 11 housing projects that are eligible for interest rate support of 2% a year from the State budget.

Business Indian, Vietnamese firms seek stronger ties in building material sector A visiting delegation of Indian business executives from the ceramic tile, porcelain floor, wall and decoration tile, bathroom sanitary ware and related industries met with their Vietnamese counterparts in Ho Chi Minh City to compare notes and seek tie-ups.