Business Three more nations enjoy preferential tariffs under CPTPP Malaysia, Chile and Brunei have been eligible for preferential import and export taxes under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)

Business Exports, investments remain Vietnam’s economic growth driver: Insiders Exports and investments will continue driving Vietnam's economic growth in the remainder of this year, helping the nation realise the growth target of 6-6.5%, according to insiders.

Business "Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Towards Green Growth" seminar to take place this week A seminar themed "Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Towards Green Growth", co-organised by Vietnam News, the country's English language daily newspaper, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), is to take place on September 12 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.