Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM) together with the Embassy of Italy held a press conference on June 1 regarding the upcoming “True Italian Taste 2020”.

The programme, first launched by the Italian Government in 2018 in 40 countries and territories, aims to promote Italian cuisine and this Vietnamese edition will be the first staged by ICHAM since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

“True Italian Taste 2020” will feature four main activities. The one specialising on pasta - a traditional Italian dish - will be held at the Caravelle Saigon Hotel on June 3 with the participation of three well-known Italian chefs in HCM City.

Speaking at the press conference, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro said pasta has become an iconic Italian dish and is now served around the world.

A global survey by charity Oxfam named it the world’s most popular dish, he added.

He also voiced a belief that bilateral trade will further thrive when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) officially takes effect, which is expected this year.

ICHAM Executive Director Pham Hoang Hai said the programme is expected to help importers, food distributors, food and beverage (F&B) providers, hotels, and consumers select authentic Italian goods and avoid any issues relating to product origin.

Two-way trade between Vietnam and Italy hit 5 billion USD in 2019, with Vietnam purchasing foodstuffs worth more than 100 million USD./.