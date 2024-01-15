Business Vietnamese, Japanese firms unveil distribution agreement Vietnamese and Japanese healthcare firms engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing their cooperation during their working session in the Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka on January 15.

Videos Public investment disbursement hits record high in 2023 The disbursement of public investment in 2023 reached 95% of the plan, equivalent to over 27 billion USD, marking the record high so far.

Business Red River Delta’s industrial parks lures 390 FDI projects in 2023 Industrial parks (IPs), export processing zones (EPZs) and economic zones (EZs) in the Red River Delta granted investment registration certificates to 487 projects in 2023, including 390 foreign direct investment (FDI) and 97 domestic direct investment (DDI) projects, up 63.35% compared to last year’s figure.