Society Preschool education a stepping stone for Vietnamese people’s development: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 4 highlighted the important role of preschool education to the national education system as well as the country’s human resources development.

Society Nearly 17.4 million people participate in social insurance in Q1 The number of people participating in social insurance neared 17.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 1.6% from the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Hanoi builds, repairs houses for poor families A series of groundbreaking ceremonies to build and repair houses for poor and near-poor households were organised in Hanoi's 15 districts and townships on April 3 as part of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024) and welcome the Congresses of the Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels for the 2024 - 2029 tenure.

Society 2023 war aftermath alleviation efforts reviewed The standing office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-War Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Steering Committee 701) has held a meeting to review the alleviation work last year and launch new tasks for 2024.