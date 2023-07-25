Politics President Vo Van Thuong meets governor of Burgenland state of Austria President Vo Van Thuong visited the Austrian state of Burgenland and met with Governor Hans Peter Doskozil on July 25 as part of his official trip to the European country.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM urges Long An to effectively exploit development space Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demanded the Mekong Delta province of Long An to give priority to allocating and mobilising all social resources so as to concertedly implement and effectively exploit the development space, while addressing a conference on July 25.

Politics Vietnam, US working together for people’s prosperity: Ambassador Over the past decade, Vietnam and the US have made great efforts together to promote prosperity for their people, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper told the media on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership (July 25, 2013-2023).