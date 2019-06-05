Italian Prime Minister starts official visit to Vietnam

Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte on June 5 begins an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
VNA
Wednesday, June 5, 2019 - 12:04:00
Print
Vietnam sees strong progress in external relations
Vietnam active in joining UN peacekeeping operations
Uncle Ho and his great love for children
Cambodian top legislator pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
Vietnam's positive contribution to UN's activities
Cambodian top legislator begins official visit to Vietnam
French naval anti-air frigate Forbin visits HCM City
PM active in Sweden