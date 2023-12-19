Italian fashion model and television presenter Elisabetta Gregoraci in Hoi An (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Italian fashion model and television presenter Elisabetta Gregoraci has shared her impressions and experience from her recent trip to Vietnam, in a conversation with Silvio Vecchione, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Naples city, southern Italy.

Gregoraci, who has around 2 million social media followers in Italy, described Vietnam as a wonderful and captivating country that has always been on her wish list to visit. Delighted about her recent travel experience, she highlighted the diverse attractions and beautiful landscapes that Vietnam is offering.

Her first destination in Vietnam was Ho Chi Minh City - a vibrant, dynamic, and modern city. Later, she visited the Mekong Delta, experiencing the unique sensation of traveling by boat along the river's tributaries.

Visiting the ancient town of Hoi An adorned with beautiful multi-colored lanterns, and then exploring the Tam Coc-Bich Dong area in Ninh Binh and Ha Long Bay, she said she felt that in these magnificent landscapes, time seemed to stand still, allowing nature and the fresh air to weave the enchanting stories of Vietnam.



In addition to the breathtaking scenery, she also had an opportunity to explore another fantastic experience - the cuisine of Vietnam. She learned how to make "cha gio", a dish she finds delicious and healthy, with a Vietnamese chef. She felt captivated and tasted almost all the street food offerings in the places she visited.

According to her, the Vietnamese people are very friendly and warm, and she wants to introduce everyone, especially those who want to explore and visit a beautiful country with an amazing traditional culture. She plans to share her journey on social media to bring people closer to the beautiful Vietnam.

Following the trip, she expressed a desire to return to Vietnam and become even more closely connected with this country.

Vecchione, for his part, said Vietnam is an increasingly popular destination among Italian tourists, including celebrities who did and will choose Vietnam as a travel destination, with an increasing number of tourists compared to the previous year./.