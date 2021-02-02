January’s industrial production index rises by 22.2 percent
The index of industrial production (IIP) in January is estimated to enjoy a year-on-year rise of 22.2 percent, according to the General Statistics Office.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The index of industrial production (IIP) in January is estimated to enjoy a year-on-year rise of 22.2 percent, according to the General Statistics Office.
Specifically, production of the processing and manufacturing industry increased by 27.2 percent, while that of electricity production and distribution rose by 16.3 percent.
In the contrary, the mining industry posted a decrease of 6.2 percent.
In the first month of 2021, the production of television sets witnessed the largest output increase at 106.2 percent year-on-year, followed by phone components (71.5 percent), rolled steel (63.4 percent) and automobiles (38.2 percent).
In the same period, the output of petroleum and oil went down by 52.4 percent, while that of crude oil down 12.5 percent.
As of January 1, the total number of employees in the industrial sector rose by 1.1 percent month-on-month, but declined by 1.4 percent year-on-year.
To support industrial production, the office proposed ministries, sectors and localities continue speed up administrative procedure reform and help businesses in finding import and material markets./.