Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and his Japanese guest Tsutomu Takebe (Photo: VNA)

Japan is one of the top economic partners of Vietnam, affirmed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a reception for special advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Tsutomu Takebe in Hanoi on September 7.He noted that Japan is the largest provider of official development assistance (ODA) in Vietnam and ranked second in the field of investment, third in tourism, and fourth in trade.Locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries have been strengthened, contributing to deeper mutual understanding and friendship, he said.Mutual visits and contact between Vietnamese and Japanese senior officials in recent times have opened up a new period of comprehensive and practical development in bilateral relations, he said, adding that the two PMs regularly hold bilateral talks at international forums and meetings.He affirmed that Vietnam and Japan are strategic partners and frequently share views on regional and global issues.The Government of Vietnam highly values this relationship and will spare no effort in removing difficulties and restrictions to help the rapport grow.The PM also highlighted the crucial role of Japanese ODA to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, and stressed that Vietnam has strictly abided to commitments between the two countries on the use of ODA loans as this is not only a matter of economic, but also of bilateral political trust.Regarding the Vietnam-Japan University, the PM stated the government’s viewpoint of developing the school strongly, sustainably, and with long-term vision.He suggested that the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance – and particularly Takebe – and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam pay more attention to promoting bilateral relations via cooperation in a variety of fields, especially accelerating projects using Japanese ODA to boost economic growth, ensure macroeconomic stability, and attract more Japanese investment in Vietnam.Takebe said the alliance always does its best to step up the two countries’ relations and it is focusing on accelerating the implementation of the Vietnam-Japan University project.He hoped that the Vietnamese Government and Prime Minister will pay due attention to the development of the university, especially financial mechanism.Japan is also willing to share with Vietnam its experience in developing high-tech agriculture infrastructure, he added. –VNA