– An official of the Japanese Ministry of Defence has affirmed that cooperation between Japan and Vietnam is increasingly important to peace and stability in the region and to the international community in the context of the changing world situation.Speaking at a press conference introducing the Defence of Japan 2022 White Paper on July 21 in Tokyo, the official highlighted the bilateral relations between Japan and Vietnam.In its 2022 White Paper, the ministry said that the visit to Vietnam by Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo in September 2021 not only contributed to strengthening bilateral relations but also opened up a new chapter in bilateral defence cooperation, thus contributing to maintaining international and regional peace and stability.It highlighted the signing of an agreement on the transfer of technology and defence equipment conducted during this visit.The White Paper also assessed that Vietnam has implemented a multilateral foreign policy, built friendly relations with all countries in the world, and actively participated in international and regional cooperation activities./.