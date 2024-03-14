Business Vietnam attends 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat in Laos Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan attended the 30th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 8-9, during which he expressed Vietnam’s support for Laos' priority economic cooperation initiatives in its ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2024.

World Thailand, IOM collaborate on int’l worker migration policies Thai Minister of Labour Pipat Ratchakitprakarn has extended a warm welcome to Geraldine Ansart, Chief of Mission in Thailand at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the delegation from IOM to Thailand, as both parties discussed the international migration of workers.