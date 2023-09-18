Politics PM leaves Hanoi for high-level week of UN General Assembly’s 78th session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on September 17 afternoon for the US to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and conduct bilateral activities in the country.

Politics Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha meets Cuban PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 16 met with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz as part of the Vietnamese official’s visit to the Caribbean nation for the Group of 77 plus China (G77+China) Summit.

Politics IPU appreciates Vietnam's efforts in organising 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Duarte Pacheco has called the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which wrapped up in Hanoi on September 16, a success, and lauded Vietnam’s thorough preparations for the event.

Politics Prime Minister returns to Hanoi after attending CAEXPO, CABIS in China Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, together with a Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Hanoi on September 17 noon, concluding his trip to China to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, from September 16-17, at the invitation of the Chinese Government.