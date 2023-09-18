Japan hails Vietnam’s performance in hosting CEPPP
Delegates at the CEPPP (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As the co-chair of the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP) together with Vietnam, Japan has highly evaluated Vietnam’s preparations and organisation of the event.
Director for Defence Cooperation in the Indo - Pacific Region at Japan’s Ministry of Defence Matsuzawa Tomoko, who is also the co-chair of the PKO-EWG, thanked the Vietnamese side for the warm welcome for the Japanese delegation as well as other international delegations.
The CEPPP is an activity under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (PKO-EWG) Cycle 4, which is taking place on September 13-21.
Matsuzawa Tomoko said that Vietnam and Japan have worked together for three years to achieve targets of the current cycle. Thanks to the active cooperation from Vietnam and member countries, the two sides have successfully organised many important activities, noted the Japanese official, expressing her gratitude to consultations and support from UN experts and assistance from member countries.
Highlighting the overall purpose of the CEPPP in fostering the partnership among member countries during performing mission within the framework of the UN peacekeeping operations at the tactical level, the official said that Japan and Vietnam have focused on ensuring the practicality of the activities and the integration of viewpoints regarding gender equality.
Matsuzawa Tomoko underlined the achievements that the two sides have gained in promoting the role of women in peace and security, which is one of the major targets of the current cycle.
At the opening ceremony of the CEPPP on September 13 (Photo: VNA)She noted that Japan has formed a platform for women in peace and security and conducted a series of conferences in the field by inviting prestigious experts from UN peacekeeping missions and UN headquarters. For the CEPPP, Vietnam and Japan have included practical circumstances and factors regarding the role of women in the activities to prepare for participants to perform their missions.
Expressing her confidence in the engagement and contributions of Vietnam, Matsuzawa Tomoko said she believes that the programme will complete all of its targets, contributing to strengthening the collaboration among all ADMM-Plus member states.
She also called for all ADMM-Plus members to work together to achieve all CEPPP goals.
The CEPPP, drawing nearly 300 experts, trainees and observers from ADMM-Plus member countries, is the last activity of the PKO-EWG Cycle 4 within the framework of the ADMM-Plus.
The co-hosting of the CEPPP has shown Vietnam’s role and responsibility in multilateral and bilateral cooperation mechanisms in the field of UN peacekeeping operations within the ADMM-Plus framework. Through the activity, Vietnam hopes to make contributions to the enhancing of efficiency of UN peacekeeping operations by ADMM-Plus member states./.