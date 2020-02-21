Health Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases since Feb 13 Vietnam has reported no new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) since February 13, heard at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on February 21.

Health 15th Covid-19 patient in Vietnam discharged from hospital A Vietnamese-American covid-19 patient was discharged from Ho Chi Minh City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases on the afternoon of Feb. 21 after 21 days of treatment, becoming the last Covid-19 patient being cured in the city.

Health Infographic Only one Covid-19 patient under treatment in Vietnam 15/16 Covid-19 patients in Vietnam have been discharged from hospital as of Feb. 21. The remaining one is being under treatment in Vinh Phuc province.

Health COVID-19: Quang Ninh allows the eligible to go home for further quarantine People entering Vietnam via the Mong Cai International border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh are allowed to return home for further quarantine as they tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after three-day quarantine in Mong Cai city.