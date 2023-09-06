Culture - Sports Australian site calls Vietnam “land of beauty, welcome surprises” Theaureview.com – a leading independent music and arts publication in Australia - has run a writing titled “Vietnam: A land of beauty and welcome surprises”, emphasing Vietnam is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning landscapes, historic sites, and cultural attractions.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese football body, LaLiga cooperate to develop Vietnamese football The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and LaLiga - the largest football ecosystem in the world - on September 6 signed a cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be valid until June 2026.

Culture - Sports Thanh Tuyen Festival to be held in Tuyen Quang in late September Coming to Tuyen Quang on this occasion, visitors can not only immerse themselves in a bustling atmosphere of drumbeat, music with traditional folk dances performed by young men and women in traditional costumes but also choose from the many unique local tourism gifts.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wins three golds at 2023 World Weightlifting Championships Vietnamese weightlifters on September 5 grabbed three gold and three silver medals in the men’s 55kg category at the ongoing 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Saudi Arabia.