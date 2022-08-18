At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – Representatives of the Association of Japanese in love with Vietnam visited and presented gifts to 10 poor Agent Orange victims, each worth 2.5 million VND (108 USD) and 5kg of rice, in the northern province of Ninh Binh on August 18.

It was the 11th year the association has stood by the side of local AO victims.

On the occasion, the charity group RevivAll from the United Nation International School of Hanoi (UNIS) granted 45 million VND to disadvantaged families of AO victims for house repair in the locality.

Since 2002, the association has organised 1-2 trips to Vietnam each year to learn about the consequences of the chemical war staged by the US forces and share sympathies with AO victims living in need.

Ninh Binh now has 7,073 AO victims, over 5,200 of them enjoy monthly State allowances.

On the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the AO disaster in Vietnam and the Day for AO Victims (August 10), the provincial Association of AO/Dioxin Victims presented 100 gifts to poor victims, each worth 300,000 – 500,000 VND, built and repaired six houses worth 50 million VND each.

In the first half of this year, the association provided assistance to AO victims at a total value of more than 3.3 billion VND on different occasions./.