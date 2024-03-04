Abe Akie, wife of the late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, chairperson the Japan Foundation for Social Contribution Fund (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Japan Foundation for Social Contribution Fund on March 3 presented tens of wheelchairs to disabled people in the central city of Da Nang.

This is part of the events of the programme "Vietnam-Japan Exchange Towards the Future” organised by the Japanese foundation with Abe Akie, wife of the late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, as the chairperson and Mikazuki Group in Da Nang from March 1-3.

Speaking at the event, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic establishment between Vietnam and Japan. The year saw great progress in diplomatic relations, with more than 500 commemorative activities held in both countries.

He expressed his hope that the wheelchairs will contribute to easing the burden in the life of disabled people in Vietnam, deepening the friendship between the two peoples. The success of these exchange activities will contribute to further developing the relationship between Vietnam and Japan in the future.

According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Tran Chi Cuong, the relations between Vietnam and Japan are at the best stage of development, with high political trust, especially in the context that the two countries have elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

He highlighted that Japan is the leading economic partner and the top among the 40 countries and territories investing in Da Nang. In the field of tourism, Japan is one of the key markets of the city.

He thanked the Japanese fund and its chairperson for supporting the disadvantaged in the locality, and the Japanese Embassy and the Consulate General of Japan in Da Nang for bolstering bilateral cooperation programmes, especially aid ones at the grassroots level.

Earlier, students from Japan’s Kisarazu City High School and University of Da Nang visited and offered gifts to children victims of Agent Orange in the locality./.