Business HCM City’s CPI up 0.52 percent in November Ho Chi Minh City posted a month-on-month rise of 0.52 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in November, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

Business Novaland honoured in Vietnam listed company awards 2019 Novaland Group was recognised in the Top 10 Annual Report Awards for the third consecutive year, and in the top 5 Sustainability Report Awards for the first time.

Business First Vietnam-Australia economic partnership meeting held The first Vietnam-Australia Economic Partnership Meeting (EPM) was held in Adelaide city of Australia on November 29 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Chi Dung and Australian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham.