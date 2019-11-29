Japanese entrepreneurs seek investment chances in Can Tho city
At the event (Photo: plo.vn)
Can Tho (VNA) – Representatives of authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29 welcomed more than 200 Japanese entrepreneurs who came to the locality to seek investment chances.
The Japanese guests, arriving in a charter flight from Tokyo, are also to attend the fifth Vietnam – Japan cultural and trade exchange programme from November 29 – December 4.
Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Can Tho chapter Nguyen Phuong Lam said more and more Japanese entrepreneurs are eager to visit Vietnam to look for investment chances in the fields of food and farm produce processing, IT, transport infrastructure and financial consultation.
The Mekong Delta region boasts advantages in agriculture while industry and trade are new to it, and that is why the organizing board of the exchange programme hopes to introduce potential of the region to the Japanese side, he said, adding localities are striving to improve the traffic infrastructure and the quality of the human resources here so as to attract foreign investors.
The Vietnam – Japan programmes comes within the framework of Can Tho’s investment promotion activities with Japan./.
