Business MoF to penalise manipulation of stock prices To stabilise investor sentiment after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Ministry of Finance has directed the State Securities Commission to closely monitor the market and crack down on the use of negative information about the coronavirus epidemic to manipulate stock prices.

Business Hanoi grants licences to 68 FDI projects in January The capital city of Hanoi granted investment licences to 68 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth 30.2 million USD in January, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Prolonged nCoV epidemic could affect budget revenue: MoF If the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic lingers, production, trade and State budget revenue will be greatly affected, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Hai Phong city to set up new industrial zones A number of new industrial zones (IZs) will be established in the northern port city of Hai Phong in the near future, said head of the provincial management board of economic zones Pham Van Moi.