Japanese military delegation work with Lao Cai Border Guards
A delegation from the Japanese Ministry of Defence led by Maj. Gen. Endo Makoto held a working session with the Border Guard Command of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on November 12.
Japanese military officers and Vietnamese counterparts in Lao Cai (Photo: VNA)
The event was part of the ongoing 11th Vietnam – Japan defence exchange programme from November 10 – 16 in Vietnam.
Speaking at the event, Chief of the provincial Border Guard Command Col. Do Ngoc Tuan said Lao Cai has a border line of over 182,000km with the Chinese province of Yunnan.
Over the past years, the provincial border guards have closely controlled immigration at border gates, effectively fought crime, and maintained security and order in border areas, he said.
Tuan added that border guard external affairs have also been carried out such as anti-terrorism drills, setting up twinning relations between residential areas, and conducting joint patrols in border areas, among others.
The officer said political trust and cultural similarities between Vietnam and Japan will create a solid foundation and a strong driving force to lift the bilateral extensive strategic partnership to a new height in all areas.
Makoto, for his part, expressed his wish that Japan and Vietnam would further boost the bilateral ties, especially in defence cooperation.
He wished that the provincial border guards would overcome difficulties to fulfill their assigned tasks.
Following the working session, the delegation visited the border guard station at the Lao Cai international border gate./.
