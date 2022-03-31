Japan’s experience in water management introduced
Delegates participate in a sideline event. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Experts from Japan’s Osaka Municipal Waterworks Bureau (OMWB) tabled solutions to better manage water quality and losses at a recent online conference.
The conference was jointly held by the Saigon Water Corporation (Sawaco), the OMWB and the Dong Nai Water Joint Stock Company (DOWACO), within the framework of the sides' agreement on technical cooperation.
Japanese experts suggested putting forth safe water supply plans and building intermediate containers in the water supply network.
Japan’s leading private firms in the sector also showed their high-tech products at the conference, helping SAWACO and DOWACO work towards higher technical standards in the time ahead.
SAWACO said the conference is expected to contribute to raising water management capacity and service quality in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern province of Dong Nai./.