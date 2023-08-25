At the meeting (Photo: tdtt.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Dang Ha Viet on August 25 met with a U15 football team from Japan's Nagasaki prefecture who came to Vietnam for a friendly match, as part of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.

Speaking at the event, Viet said since 2013, Vietnam has sent delegations to JENESYS - a youth exchange programme through sports activities in judo, karate, badminton, and football organised by the Japanese Government. Many Japanese experts have also been involved in coaching Vietnam's sport teams in karate, football, volleyball, swimming, gymnastics and judo.

Deputy Director of the Nagasaki Sports Promotion Office Kawase Kosuke said the visit aims to further enhance unity and cooperation between the two countries in sports and in football in particular.

On this occasion, he congratulated Vietnam on its development and success in sports in recent years, especially the significant progress made by the Vietnamese women's national football team by joining the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Towards the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, numerous sports activities are also scheduled, including a street dance exchange programme in Hanoi in September, and a street dance competition held in Japan, among others.

The Japanese team will play a friendly match with a U15 squad of the PVF Football Academy on August 26 afternoon, and join several exchange events before returning home on August 29./.