Lam Dong (VNA) – A flight from Seoul of Jeju Air, the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s biggest low-cost carrier, landed in Lien Khuong airport, the central highland resort city of Da Lat (Lam Dong province) on 3:00 a.m December 21, marking the start of a direct route between Seoul and Lam Dong.

Speaking at the opening ceremony to mark the launch of the new air route, Vice Chairman of Lam Dong provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc Phuc affirmed that the event helps to strengthen the relationship between Lam Dong and Seoul and other RoK localities, and create new momentum for the province’s tourism development.

After the first flight, the airlines will operate seven round-trip flights per week on the route to serve travel demand of passengers. Jeju Air is the first Korean airline to operate a direct route to Lam Dong.

In the first 11 months of 2023, Lam Dong welcomed 363,000 international visitors, reaching 145.2% of the plan, of which Korean visitors accounted for 60%.

In recent years, the province has established twinning relations with a number of districts and cities in the RoK to enhance connections, exchanges, and learn from experiences in culture, tourism, trade, and investment attraction.

According to information provided by Lien Khuong airport, the airport recently welcomed between 30 and 35 flights from the RoK every week.

Specifically, low-cost carrier VietJet Air launched air routes from the RoK’s Incheon and Busan to Lien Khuong, while Pacific Airlines also opened routes from Muan to Lien Khuong and vice versa in the form of charter flights. Each flight carries between 150 and 160 Korean tourists to Da Lat.

Bestowed with year-round cool climate, green pine forests, misty landscapes, and resplendent architectural gems dating back to the colonial era, the resort town of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been a well-known destination both at home and abroad./.